Economy

12:07 21.07.2020

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

2 min read
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) intends to spend $700 million in the next three to four years on the implementation of large investment projects with an environmental component, CEO of the company Mauro Longobardo has said.

"In the next three to four years, we are going to allocate $700 million to implement large investment projects, each of which has an environmental component, and allows gradually abandoning outdated technologies. This year we've finally decommissioned the open-hearth shop, as well as the first blooming section. We will continue to fulfill our promises and in the future we will install a new gas cleaning system in the converter shop, completely modernize blast furnace No. 9, complete the modernization of sinter shop No. 2 and build a modern pelletizing plant, which will allow closing two sinter shops and decommissioning two coke oven batteries," the top manager said.

At the same time, the head of the company noted that these production sites are a traditional place of work for many of employees and contractors. The construction of new units implies the creation of additional jobs and an alternative for workers. However, the premature closure of existing facilities carries the risk of increasing unemployment in the city.

"The company needs time for effective planning, so as not to leave these people without support in the current crisis period. ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, as before, is ready to cooperate with state authorities, and we welcome open dialogue. The company seeks to change, to accept difficult but important for everyone decisions and go to a comprehensive update – I am here to fulfill these tasks," the expert said.

Tags: #arcelormittal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:58 18.06.2020
EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

10:39 10.01.2020
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests about UAH 320 mln in restoring 27 diesel locomotives over two years

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests about UAH 320 mln in restoring 27 diesel locomotives over two years

17:54 05.11.2019
ArcelorMittal invests $4.4 bln in Kryvy Rih plant, will invests another $1.8 bln in five years

ArcelorMittal invests $4.4 bln in Kryvy Rih plant, will invests another $1.8 bln in five years

16:39 24.10.2019
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

10:09 11.10.2019
ArcelorMittal to channel almost UAH 11 bln from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih's profit into payment of dividends

ArcelorMittal to channel almost UAH 11 bln from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih's profit into payment of dividends

15:22 04.09.2019
Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

11:22 23.07.2019
SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

16:16 22.07.2019
Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

16:44 20.07.2019
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

15:02 12.09.2018
Appeal court annuls ban to hold talks between administration and workers of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

Appeal court annuls ban to hold talks between administration and workers of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

NBU should limit use of securities by banks to stimulate lending – NBU head

LATEST

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

Ukraine should extend incentive royalty in oil and gas industry to attract investment – Naftogaz top manager

NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

Bankers predict decrease in NBU refinancing rate on July 23 to a maximum of 5%

NBU should limit use of securities by banks to stimulate lending – NBU head

NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

Kyivstar launches new tariffs for older generation subscribers

Rada with 349 votes extends moratorium on collection on currency mortgage loans until 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD