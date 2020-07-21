ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) intends to spend $700 million in the next three to four years on the implementation of large investment projects with an environmental component, CEO of the company Mauro Longobardo has said.

"In the next three to four years, we are going to allocate $700 million to implement large investment projects, each of which has an environmental component, and allows gradually abandoning outdated technologies. This year we've finally decommissioned the open-hearth shop, as well as the first blooming section. We will continue to fulfill our promises and in the future we will install a new gas cleaning system in the converter shop, completely modernize blast furnace No. 9, complete the modernization of sinter shop No. 2 and build a modern pelletizing plant, which will allow closing two sinter shops and decommissioning two coke oven batteries," the top manager said.

At the same time, the head of the company noted that these production sites are a traditional place of work for many of employees and contractors. The construction of new units implies the creation of additional jobs and an alternative for workers. However, the premature closure of existing facilities carries the risk of increasing unemployment in the city.

"The company needs time for effective planning, so as not to leave these people without support in the current crisis period. ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, as before, is ready to cooperate with state authorities, and we welcome open dialogue. The company seeks to change, to accept difficult but important for everyone decisions and go to a comprehensive update – I am here to fulfill these tasks," the expert said.