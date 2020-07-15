Economy

18:20 15.07.2020

Smartland LLC buys Dnipro Hotel in Kyiv at online auction for UAH 1.1 bln

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) during an online auction on July 15 sold Dnipro Hotel in Kyiv for UAH 1.1 billion.

According to the ProZorro.Sale system, the winner at 16:52 in the third round was Smartland LLC, registered under No. 23 with an offer of UAH 1.111 billion. The starting price of the facility was UAH 80.9 million.

According to the auction, during the second round, participant No. 1 offered a price of UAH 1 billion.

The maximum offer at the stage of initial applications came from participant No. 23 with UAH 711.1 million, which is 8.7 times more than the starting price.

According to the unified state register, Smartland LLC was registered in 2013 and is engaged in leasing and operating its own and leased property.

The co-founders of the company are Ice Town LLC (82.29%) and Maksym Tereschuk (17.71%), who is also listed as its director. The ultimate beneficiary is Oleksiy Ihunin through Ice Town LLC.

