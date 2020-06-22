Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

Naftogaz Ukrainy in July 2020 will raise the price of natural gas sold to industrial consumers on a prepayment basis by 9.7% (by UAH 314.4) compared to the price of the current month, to UAH 3,570 for 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

According to the company's website, the indicated price is relevant for consumers purchasing gas on an advance payment in the amount of more than 50,000 cubic meters per month, provided that there are no debts to the company and 100% subsidiaries of Naftogaz.

For other buyers, the price next month will increase by 8.7% (by UAH 331.6), to UAH 4,150 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

As reported, Ukraine from October 1, 2015 cancelled state regulation of gas prices for all categories of consumers, except for the population and heating companies for the needs of the population. Since that time, Naftogaz has been supplying gas to industrial consumers, budget organizations and other business entities on market conditions.

