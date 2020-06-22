Economy

15:53 22.06.2020

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

1 min read
Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industry by 9.7% in July

 Naftogaz Ukrainy in July 2020 will raise the price of natural gas sold to industrial consumers on a prepayment basis by 9.7% (by UAH 314.4) compared to the price of the current month, to UAH 3,570 for 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

According to the company's website, the indicated price is relevant for consumers purchasing gas on an advance payment in the amount of more than 50,000 cubic meters per month, provided that there are no debts to the company and 100% subsidiaries of Naftogaz.

For other buyers, the price next month will increase by 8.7% (by UAH 331.6), to UAH 4,150 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

As reported, Ukraine from October 1, 2015 cancelled state regulation of gas prices for all categories of consumers, except for the population and heating companies for the needs of the population. Since that time, Naftogaz has been supplying gas to industrial consumers, budget organizations and other business entities on market conditions.

Е

Tags: #naftogaz #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:47 22.06.2020
IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

15:47 22.06.2020
IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

18:33 19.06.2020
Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

17:57 19.06.2020
Ukrainian UGS facilities to be ready to switch to gas metering in energy units by late 2020

Ukrainian UGS facilities to be ready to switch to gas metering in energy units by late 2020

17:42 18.06.2020
Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS close to 19 bcm, to reach record by winter – Naftogaz

Gas reserves in Ukraine's UGS close to 19 bcm, to reach record by winter – Naftogaz

16:32 17.06.2020
Launch of LNG terminal in Croatia opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian traders – Makogon

Launch of LNG terminal in Croatia opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian traders – Makogon

13:37 05.06.2020
Poland awaits Naftogaz Ukrainy decision on gas trade with United States – ambassador

Poland awaits Naftogaz Ukrainy decision on gas trade with United States – ambassador

16:41 27.05.2020
Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

14:49 27.05.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

14:14 26.05.2020
Gas market liberalization for public will put customer in center instead of supplier – Naftogaz

Gas market liberalization for public will put customer in center instead of supplier – Naftogaz

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

IFC will issue $35 mln loan to Galnaftogaz

Antonov's trade union suing govt regarding withdrawal of enterprise from Ukroboronprom concern

Naftogaz head skeptical about signing long-term contracts to import LNG

Statistics Service improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in Q1 2020 from 1.5% to 1.3%

LATEST

Antonov's trade union suing govt regarding withdrawal of enterprise from Ukroboronprom concern

NABU accusations that Omelyan lowered port dues are far-fetched – Head of Federation of Metallurgists

Increase in iron ore royalty amid crisis unacceptable – Metinvest CEO

Statistics Service improves assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall in Q1 2020 from 1.5% to 1.3%

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell start refarming in 900 MHz band

Parliament adopts law on financial markets

EBRD may issue $81 mln to Ukrainian subsidiary of Air Products' and ArcelorMittal's JV

Ukraine intended to reinforce energy cooperation with Germany

Sustainalytics assigns ESG rating to Metinvest

Cabinet establishes priority use of Ukrainian coal at TPPs

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD