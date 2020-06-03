Economy

10:54 03.06.2020

Business not ready to support new version of bill on transport regulator – EBA

2 min read
Business not ready to support new version of bill on transport regulator – EBA

The European Business Association has said that it does not support a new version of the bill on the National Commission for Transport Regulation (NCTR) published by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine on May 7.

"The business has already submitted its proposals regarding the concept of such a body, but, unfortunately, they are not reflected in the current version of the document. We continue to insist on the independent status of the NCTR as a body that should impartially review the tariff policy of natural monopolies," the EBA said on Tuesday.

The association said that the draft law should provide respective guarantees of independence regarding the special status of the body, the procedure for selecting, appointing, and dismissing the Chairman and members of the NCTR, the procedure for financing, etc.

According to experts, the proposed model of financing calls into question the independence of the NCTR and therefore should be revised.

"It is important to clearly define the competences of the NCTR – the authorities of the new body should not extend to the regulation of entities in related markets of the transport field. Moreover, the new version of the draft law does not properly establish the NCTR's authority to regulate tariffs for services paid as part of port charges, as well as to control the targeted use of funds from port charges," the EBA said.

The EBA said that the experts of the Logistics Committee have sent their detailed proposals and comments to the Ministry and hope to finalize the document with the involvement of the business community.

Otherwise, the adoption of the draft law in its current version will not lead to the establishment of a truly independent regulator in the industry.

Tags: #transport #business #eba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:32 26.05.2020
Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

10:25 26.05.2020
PrivatBank cuts interest rate on loans for SMEs by 1-2 p.p.

PrivatBank cuts interest rate on loans for SMEs by 1-2 p.p.

17:26 20.05.2020
Govt allows work of urban and suburban transport in Ukraine from May 22, subway, kindergartens from May 25 – Shmyhal

Govt allows work of urban and suburban transport in Ukraine from May 22, subway, kindergartens from May 25 – Shmyhal

13:18 18.05.2020
Cabinet considering opportunity of launching public transport during next stage of lockdown easing - Shmyhal at Zelensky meeting

Cabinet considering opportunity of launching public transport during next stage of lockdown easing - Shmyhal at Zelensky meeting

12:50 14.05.2020
Infrastructure Ministry develops plan for resumption of passenger traffic; airlines offer to resume domestic and intl flights simultaneously

Infrastructure Ministry develops plan for resumption of passenger traffic; airlines offer to resume domestic and intl flights simultaneously

14:40 11.05.2020
Loan repayment holidays should be offered to small, micro businesses – Zelensky

Loan repayment holidays should be offered to small, micro businesses – Zelensky

15:23 07.05.2020
Conference chaired by Zelensky decides against reopening metro before May 22

Conference chaired by Zelensky decides against reopening metro before May 22

12:24 04.05.2020
Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

13:24 30.04.2020
Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

15:54 20.04.2020
Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky ready to protect agricultural companies' long-term farmland lease agreements

Zelensky: We'll have deputy prime minister for defense industry, industrial policy, Nemylostyvy is one of candidates

IMF meeting to approve new SBA expected before June 10 – Ukrainian PM

AMC preliminarily assesses DTEK actions in Burshtyn Island as monopoly abuse, DTEK has month to form defense

Ukraine expects first IMF tranche of $1.9 bln on June 5-6, $1.6 bln in autumn, $1.5 bln next year – Shmyhal

LATEST

Zelensky ready to protect agricultural companies' long-term farmland lease agreements

Zelensky: We'll have deputy prime minister for defense industry, industrial policy, Nemylostyvy is one of candidates

IMF meeting to approve new SBA expected before June 10 – Ukrainian PM

DTEK considers preliminary conclusions of antitrust agency regarding violations in Burshtyn TPP area as unfounded

FEU urges president to amend tax administration law to reduce iron ore royalties amid crisis in mining industry

Yandex reviewing options for restructuring ownership in JVs with Sberbank

McDonald's to open five restaurants in Ukraine in 2020, to accelerate network development in 2021

AMC preliminarily assesses DTEK actions in Burshtyn Island as monopoly abuse, DTEK has month to form defense

Belavia, LOT and WizzAir will launch intl flights to 14 destinations from Kyiv airport on June 16

Ukraine expects first IMF tranche of $1.9 bln on June 5-6, $1.6 bln in autumn, $1.5 bln next year – Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD