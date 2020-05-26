Economy

10:25 26.05.2020

PrivatBank cuts interest rate on loans for SMEs by 1-2 p.p.

2 min read
PrivatBank cuts interest rate on loans for SMEs by 1-2 p.p.

Since May 25, state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) has reduced basic interest rates for all programs for financing entrepreneurs and small businesses by 1-2 percentage points (p.p.) to facilitate recovery from lockdown for entrepreneurs, the bank's press service said on Monday, May 25.

"All our customers of small and medium-sized businesses will be able to receive financing at reduced rates from May 25, and for customers who already use the bank's loan programs, the interest rate will be recalculated downward automatically," the bank's press service said, citing chairman of the board Petr Krumphanzl.

The bank said in the statement that the interest rate under the KUB (Country of Successful Business) program on security was cut by 1 p.p., to 17% per annum, while under the KUB program from one to six months of use it was cut by 2 p.p., to 1.4%, under the KUB program with use up to a year it was cut by 0.2 p.p., to 1.2% with a subsequent increase from January 2021 to 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

Commission of the amount of the maximum debt on the Entrepreneurial and the Credit Line on the Account credit lines by the end of 2020 was reduced by 0.2 p.p. each with subsequent recovery from 2021, to 0.5%.

In addition, rates on business mortgage were cut by 1 p.p. (to 15% per annum), on loans secured by deposits (to 13% per annum) and on investment credits (to 15% per annum).

The rates were cut by 1 p.p., to 15% per annum on the Agroseason credit line and on loans for the purchase of agricultural equipment under state programs

On a renewable credit line the rates were cut by 1 p.p. (to 15% per annum) for 90 days, for 180 days (to 16% per annum) and for 270 days (to 17% per annum).

The reduction in rates will not be applied to customers who have been involved in debt restructuring or who have or will have overdue indebtedness.

Tags: #business #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:09 20.05.2020
PrivatBank will send almost UAH 25 bln of profit to state budget – govt resolution

PrivatBank will send almost UAH 25 bln of profit to state budget – govt resolution

14:40 11.05.2020
Loan repayment holidays should be offered to small, micro businesses – Zelensky

Loan repayment holidays should be offered to small, micro businesses – Zelensky

11:53 07.05.2020
Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

18:40 06.05.2020
Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

13:39 05.05.2020
Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

12:24 04.05.2020
Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

13:24 30.04.2020
Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

15:54 20.04.2020
Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

Zelensky: Businesses really helped to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for fight against COVID-19

16:32 15.04.2020
No court decision on Surkis' recovering $250 mln from PrivatBank, everything a bit more complicated – Justice Minister

No court decision on Surkis' recovering $250 mln from PrivatBank, everything a bit more complicated – Justice Minister

15:54 15.04.2020
Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

Court rejects appeal against decision on PrivatBank's paying over $250 mln to Surkis – bank

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

International investors in RES urge govt to sign compromise memo as soon as possible

Ukrainian PM admits sporadic changes in composition of supervisory boards of state-owned companies

Separate agrarian ministry may appear, industrial block may be strengthened in Ukraine

EBRD could provide EUR 150 mln loan to Ukrzaliznytsia for liquidity support

Forecast for Ukraine's GDP fall by 4.8% in 2020 maintained – Economy minister

LATEST

Yaroslavsky's DMZ preparing to launch production

International investors in RES urge govt to sign compromise memo as soon as possible

Vodafone Ukraine sees revenue rise by 28% in Q1

Ukrainian PM admits sporadic changes in composition of supervisory boards of state-owned companies

Separate agrarian ministry may appear, industrial block may be strengthened in Ukraine

EBRD could provide EUR 150 mln loan to Ukrzaliznytsia for liquidity support

ВБ утвердил выделение Беларуси EUR90 млн на борьбу с COVID-19

Forecast for Ukraine's GDP fall by 4.8% in 2020 maintained – Economy minister

В Черновицкой области инфицированных больных будут транспортировать санитарным вертолетом – Аваков

Foxtrot online store sees some 4-fold rise in turnover, 1.5-fold rise in e-commerce share in April

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD