Economy

18:33 13.05.2020

4G available in more than half of settlements in Ukraine – Digital Transformation Ministry

1 min read
The 4G standard mobile communication as of May 1, 2020 was available in 15,478 settlements of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has reported.

"This is more than half of the total number. But it is mainly large and medium-sized cities and towns, where 82% of the population live. But in many cases, high-speed mobile Internet is not available in small settlements," the report says.

The ministry said that the deployment of networks of mobile operators in the 900 MHz band will help solve this situation, allowing one base station to cover a significantly larger area than the higher ranges.

According to the ministry, in July operators will begin launching a 4G network in the 800-900 MHz band from the western regions.

According to the forecasts of the ministry, in early 2021 some 88% of the population will have access to 4G, and in July 2022 some 95%.

Tags: #4g
