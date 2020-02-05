Economy

13:53 05.02.2020

Govt approves redistribution of RF in 800-900 MHz bands to relax building of 4G networks

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Wednesday approved amendments to the plan of using radio frequency (RF) spectrum of Ukraine aimed at simplifying the building of 4G networks by mobile communication operators, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said in his Telegram channel.

"The redistribution of frequencies in the 800-900 MHz bands will improve access to mobile Internet and facilitate the process of building 4G networks for operators. Thanks to the redistribution of frequencies, operators will renew their licenses early March. In April, Intertelecom will begin developing its network and mobile operators of the Big Three – in July," he said.

As noted in the comparative table of the document, the text of which is available at Interfax-Ukraine, in particular, the approved changes relate, inter alia, to the elimination of mutual interference in the operation of CDMA and E-GSM networks.

In addition, the use of the 3700-3800 MHz band for the technology of international mobile communication IMT (and other radio technologies) is permitted from February 1, 2020, subject to the receipt of a license to use RF in this band on a competitive basis.

"Thus, we will maintain a good pace in achieving the goal of the government – to ensure 95% coverage of transport infrastructure, settlements and their social facilities with access to high-speed Internet by 2024," Honcharuk said.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers, on the initiative of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, settled the issue of payment for the issuance of new technology neutrality licenses in the frequency bands up to 1 GHz to mobile operators.

