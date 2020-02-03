Economy

10:06 03.02.2020

Nonresidents boost investment in govt bonds by 6.1% in Jan – Finance ministry

The volume of government domestic loan bonds bought by nonresidents grew by 6.1% or UAH 7.2 billion, to UAH 124.9 billion, the Finance Ministry said on its Facebook page last week.

According to the report, thus, as of January 31, 2020, the share of foreigners of the total volume of government bonds issued in Ukraine for the first time exceeded 15%.

"The share of other holders of government bondns in January only decreased: legal entities – by 6.5%, to UAH 24.6 billion, individuals – by 5%, to UAH 9.2 billion, banks – by 2.83%, to UAH 326.9 billion, and the National Bank – by 1.4%, to UAH 332.4 billion," the ministry said.

In January of this year, the volume of government bonds in circulation decreased by UAH 9.1 billion.

Tags: #nonresidents #finance_ministry #bonds
15:22 28.01.2020
Ukraine's state debt down from 60.9% to 50% of GDP in 2019 – Finance ministry

15:20 28.01.2020
Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

09:20 23.01.2020
Ukraine places EUR 1.25 bln eurobonds at 4.375% – Finance ministry

13:13 22.01.2020
Ukraine announces issue of 10-year euro-pegged eurobonds – Finance ministry

12:18 16.01.2020
No triggers for Ukraine's value recovery instruments appear – Finance ministry

12:02 16.01.2020
Deposit Guarantee Fund initiates restructuring of UAH 116 bln debt to Finance Ministry in 2020

18:53 24.12.2019
Finance ministry cuts rate for 32-month govt bonds in hryvnia to 11%, 9-24-month bonds in U.S. dollars to 3.45-3.95%

14:34 20.12.2019
SOE deprived of benefits to pay dividends over failure to meet investment programs – Finance ministry

16:55 13.12.2019
Ukraine on Dec 17 to offer govt bonds in euros, four-year hryvnia-pegged govt bonds out of schedule

17:56 10.12.2019
Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

