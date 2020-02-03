Nonresidents boost investment in govt bonds by 6.1% in Jan – Finance ministry

The volume of government domestic loan bonds bought by nonresidents grew by 6.1% or UAH 7.2 billion, to UAH 124.9 billion, the Finance Ministry said on its Facebook page last week.

According to the report, thus, as of January 31, 2020, the share of foreigners of the total volume of government bonds issued in Ukraine for the first time exceeded 15%.

"The share of other holders of government bondns in January only decreased: legal entities – by 6.5%, to UAH 24.6 billion, individuals – by 5%, to UAH 9.2 billion, banks – by 2.83%, to UAH 326.9 billion, and the National Bank – by 1.4%, to UAH 332.4 billion," the ministry said.

In January of this year, the volume of government bonds in circulation decreased by UAH 9.1 billion.