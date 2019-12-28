Economy

16:57 28.12.2019

NBU buys $7.9 bln on market to FX reserves in 2019, $1.5 bln in past week

NBU buys $7.9 bln on market to FX reserves in 2019, $1.5 bln in past week

 The National Bank of Ukraine in 2019 bought $8.46 billion on the interbank currency market and sold $0.53 billion, thus replenishing forex reserves by $7.93 billion.

The NBU said on Saturday that the record volume of the currency was bought in the last week of the year – $1.56 billion, including $730 million at the currency auction first held since November 2018.

The central bank said that this week the bank also made interventions to support the hryvnia first since the middle of October 2019, selling $50 million.

