Economy

18:18 26.12.2019

Net purchase of currency by NBU comes to $700 mln on Dec 26

1 min read
Net purchase of currency by NBU comes to $700 mln on Dec 26

 The net purchase of foreign currency by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on Thursday, December 26, in the interbank foreign exchange market amounted to a record $700 million for this year, the NBU said on Facebook.

"The actual volume of satisfied bids of market entities at the auction amounted to $230 million. At the same time, the National Bank's net purchase of foreign currency amounted to $700 million, because after the auction the NBU also conducted an intervention at a single rate through the Matching functionality," the statement said.

Tags: #nbu #currency
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:06 26.12.2019
Financial Stability Council notes moderate systemic risks, looking for ways to restore solvency of Deposit Guarantee Fund

Financial Stability Council notes moderate systemic risks, looking for ways to restore solvency of Deposit Guarantee Fund

12:58 23.12.2019
Four out of 10 members of NBU MPC advocate cutting refinancing rate by 2 pp instead of 1.5 pp – results of discussion

Four out of 10 members of NBU MPC advocate cutting refinancing rate by 2 pp instead of 1.5 pp – results of discussion

14:09 17.12.2019
NBU estimates Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's need in capital at UAH 23.3-45.8 bln

NBU estimates Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's need in capital at UAH 23.3-45.8 bln

12:20 16.12.2019
Increase of planned daily interventions by NBU to $50 mln to help slow pace of hryvnia revaluation – bankers

Increase of planned daily interventions by NBU to $50 mln to help slow pace of hryvnia revaluation – bankers

17:32 12.12.2019
NBU from March 2020 to ease requirement for reserves in hryvnias to zero, toughen in currency to 10% – NBU governor

NBU from March 2020 to ease requirement for reserves in hryvnias to zero, toughen in currency to 10% – NBU governor

15:03 12.12.2019
NBU cuts refinancing rate from 15.5% to 13.5%

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 15.5% to 13.5%

14:51 12.12.2019
NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

NBU expects IMF Executive Board approves new program for Ukraine in Q1 2020 – NBU governor

17:56 10.12.2019
Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

10:15 09.12.2019
Rallies near NBU confirms rightfulness of regulator's policy – acting U.S. assistant secretary

Rallies near NBU confirms rightfulness of regulator's policy – acting U.S. assistant secretary

12:32 06.12.2019
NBU council recommends board to weaken monetary policy, more actively build up forex reserves

NBU council recommends board to weaken monetary policy, more actively build up forex reserves

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to ahead of schedule pay UAH 8.5 bln in dividends for 2019

President signs bill liquidating schemes in property appraisal into law

PM: I would not say that hryvnia strengthening is negative trend

Finance ministry cuts rate for 32-month govt bonds in hryvnia to 11%, 9-24-month bonds in U.S. dollars to 3.45-3.95%

Naftogaz, Gazprom to meet on Dec 26 to finallize contracts – Naftogaz top manager

LATEST

Cabinet obliges Naftogaz to ahead of schedule pay UAH 8.5 bln in dividends for 2019

Zelensky signs law on control of electricity prices in conditions of not enough competition

EssilorLuxottica could acquire Luxoptica largest Ukrainian eye-glass network

Russian, Ukraine gas talks under way in Vienna

Money sent to accounts of banks under liquidation grows by 40% in 2029, to UAH 9.5 bln – Deposit Guarantee Fund

President signs bill liquidating schemes in property appraisal into law

PM: I would not say that hryvnia strengthening is negative trend

Closed-cycle production of fuzes for artillery shells established at Shostka State Plant Impulse

Finance ministry cuts rate for 32-month govt bonds in hryvnia to 11%, 9-24-month bonds in U.S. dollars to 3.45-3.95%

Naftogaz, Gazprom to meet on Dec 26 to finallize contracts – Naftogaz top manager

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD