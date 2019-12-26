Net purchase of currency by NBU comes to $700 mln on Dec 26

The net purchase of foreign currency by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on Thursday, December 26, in the interbank foreign exchange market amounted to a record $700 million for this year, the NBU said on Facebook.

"The actual volume of satisfied bids of market entities at the auction amounted to $230 million. At the same time, the National Bank's net purchase of foreign currency amounted to $700 million, because after the auction the NBU also conducted an intervention at a single rate through the Matching functionality," the statement said.