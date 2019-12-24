Economy

18:53 24.12.2019

Finance ministry cuts rate for 32-month govt bonds in hryvnia to 11%, 9-24-month bonds in U.S. dollars to 3.45-3.95%

Finance ministry cuts rate for 32-month govt bonds in hryvnia to 11%, 9-24-month bonds in U.S. dollars to 3.45-3.95%

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine at primary auctions to place government domestic loan bonds on Tuesday immolated demand on 32-month government bonds for the sake of decreasing the rates for them from 11.75% a week ago to 11% per annum.

According to information on the ministry's website, the average yield decreased slightly – from 11.1% to 11%, and sales amounted to only UAH 11.3 million with a demand of UAH 674.6 million at the rates up to 11.75%.

The Finance Ministry decided not to place nine-month securities at 13%, for the purchase of which only two bids for UAH 38 million were submitted, but the ministry managed to place all four-month securities for UAH 500 million put up for sale (at face value), agreeing to keep the rate at 11.8% per annum.

As for the U.S. dollar securities put up at the auction not in line with the schedule, the volume of their sales at each of the two auctions amounted to $100 million, as the seller had planned. Compared with previous auctions held early December, the Finance Ministry managed to lower the rate for two-year securities from 4.25% to 3.95%, and the average rate from 4.02% to 3.86%.

Nine-month government bonds were sold at 3.4-3.45% per annum, while demand for them reached almost $175 million, and the rates in applications were 4.49%.

Tags: #finance_ministry #bonds
