Ukraine on Dec 17 to offer govt bonds in euros, four-year hryvnia-pegged govt bonds out of schedule

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine at off-schedule auctions on Tuesday, December 17, will offer six-month government domestic loan bonds pegged to euros, limiting their offer to EUR 100 million.

According to information on the ministry's website, changes to the initial plan were also made regarding hryvnia-pegged bonds: the number of auctions was increased from three to four thanks to the offer of four-year securities popular among nonresidents for the amount of up to UAH 4 billion.

For the first time the four-year securities was put up for sale on December 10: with a demand of UAH 11.4 billion, the Finance Ministry placed all offered government bonds for UAH 3 billion at 11.7% per annum.

Two-month hryvnia-pegged government bonds offer increased from UAH 300 million at previous auctions to UAH 500 million, 32-month – from UAH 1 billion to UAH 1.5 billion, and nine-month bonds remained at the level of UAH 500 million.

The last time the Finance Ministry held a successful auction for the sale of government bonds in euros in the middle of June 2019: then securities with maturity at the end of November this year were sold for EUR 112.7 million at 4.6% per annum.