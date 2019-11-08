Ukraine should improve Internet coverage, logistic, payments for developing e-commerce – Alibaba founder

Ukraine should improve logistic infrastructure, coverage with Internet and electronic payments for developing e-commerce, the founder of Alibaba Group Jack Ma has said.

"Three things that Ukraine should develop: Internet infrastructure, logistics and electronic payments. And also entrepreneurship. If these four components are ready, Ukraine will have huge potential on the Internet," Ma said during the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Friday.

Ma said that he was disappointed to learn that it takes from four to seven days for the delivery of goods from China to Ukraine.

"These are indicators of the last century. They need to be improved," he said.