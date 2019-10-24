Economy

11:30 24.10.2019

Competition agency permits Azerbaijan's Bakcell operator to buy Vodafone Ukraine

2 min read
Competition agency permits Azerbaijan's Bakcell operator to buy Vodafone Ukraine

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has permitted Azerbaijan's Bakcell telecom operator to acquire shares in Preludium B.V. (the Netherlands) through which MTS Group owns the second largest mobile communications operator in Ukraine – PrJSC VF Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine).

"Today, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine granted permission to Bakcell LLC for the indirect purchase of shares of Preludium B.V., which grants over 50% of the votes in the management body of the company. This will allow the company from Azerbaijan to get indirect control over the Ukrainian mobile communications operator, known under the Vodafone brand," the committee said in the Facebook social network.

Bakcell, founded in 1994, is the mobile communications operator and a leading provider of mobile Internet in Azerbaijan. It operates in GSM, UMTS and LTE standards.

Bakcell network consists of more than 7,500 towers, covers 93% of the territory (excluding occupied territories) and 99% of the population of Azerbaijan. The company has more than 3 million subscribers.

According to the results of 2018, Vodafone Ukraine reduced its net profit by 18.1% compared to 2017, to UAH 1.8 billion. The company explained this figure as an increase in costs due to the active deployment of 4G and 3G networks.

Vodafone Ukraine is fully owned by Preludium B.V. It is part of the international MTS Group, which shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Tags: #antimonopoly #bakcell #vodafone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:50 10.10.2019
Competition agency fines four tobacco giants with factories in Ukraine, Tedis Ukraine distributor UAH 6.5 bln

Competition agency fines four tobacco giants with factories in Ukraine, Tedis Ukraine distributor UAH 6.5 bln

11:58 24.07.2019
Huawei to build 4G network in Kyiv subway for Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell

Huawei to build 4G network in Kyiv subway for Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell

14:05 12.06.2019
Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

Competition agency establishes facts of possible abuse of monopoly by Group DF's nitrogen plants

11:03 04.06.2019
Vodafone Ukraine did not by Vega operator – competition agency representative

Vodafone Ukraine did not by Vega operator – competition agency representative

14:14 06.12.2018
Competition agency approves BOCE's application to buy stake in PFTS stock exchange

Competition agency approves BOCE's application to buy stake in PFTS stock exchange

10:27 04.10.2018
Mobile communications operator lifecell to challenge refusal of competition agency to admit price violations by Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar in some regions

Mobile communications operator lifecell to challenge refusal of competition agency to admit price violations by Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar in some regions

15:13 03.08.2018
Vodafone Ukraine in partnership with AXA Insurance launches SMART TRAVEL mobile insurance service

Vodafone Ukraine in partnership with AXA Insurance launches SMART TRAVEL mobile insurance service

15:36 31.07.2018
Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell advocate redistribution of spectra within 900 MHz band

Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell advocate redistribution of spectra within 900 MHz band

15:01 30.06.2018
Vodafone Ukraine to launch 4G mobile communications in 1800 MHz band in 10 regions from July 1

Vodafone Ukraine to launch 4G mobile communications in 1800 MHz band in 10 regions from July 1

10:09 24.05.2018
Vodafone Ukraine sees 2.1% rise in revenue in Q1 2018, cuts net profit by 31%

Vodafone Ukraine sees 2.1% rise in revenue in Q1 2018, cuts net profit by 31%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Reduction of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.1% in Sept

Ukraine climbs seven points in Doing Business to 64th position

Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

Ukraine wants to create, export IT products – Zelensky

NBU council initiates expansion of its powers, granting it status of decision-making body of NBU

LATEST

Economy Ministry predicts 7.8% rise of exports in 2020

Reduction of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.1% in Sept

British American Tobacco Ukraine hopes for resuming production in Pryluky after meeting with premier

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

Ukroboronprom terminates contracts with heads of Ukrspecexport, Spetstechnoexport, announces competitions

Ukraine climbs seven points in Doing Business to 64th position

Conservative assessment of government foresees GDP growth of 12% in three years, optimistic 17.8% – MP

Kyivstar launches new line of tariffs for contract and business subscribers

Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

EIB to provide EUR 450 mln for building Lviv Northern bypass, rehabilitation of M-05 highway sections in four regions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD