Bakcell closes Vodafone Ukraine acquisition deal

NEQSOL Holding has announced successful financing by J.P. Morgan Securities Plc and Raiffeisen Bank International A.G. and the completion of the acquisition of a 100% stake in Vodafone Ukraine.

The holding said on Tuesday, J.P. Morgan acted as a financial consultant to LLC Bakcell, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, as well as together with Raiffeisen Bank International A.G. (RBI) arranged financing of the transaction with the participation of a group of international banks and institutional investors.