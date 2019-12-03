Economy

18:58 03.12.2019

Bakcell closes Vodafone Ukraine acquisition deal

1 min read
NEQSOL Holding has announced successful financing by J.P. Morgan Securities Plc and Raiffeisen Bank International A.G. and the completion of the acquisition of a 100% stake in Vodafone Ukraine.

The holding said on Tuesday, J.P. Morgan acted as a financial consultant to LLC Bakcell, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, as well as together with Raiffeisen Bank International A.G. (RBI) arranged financing of the transaction with the participation of a group of international banks and institutional investors.

Tags: #bakcell #vodafone
Interfax-Ukraine
