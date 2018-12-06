Economy

14:14 06.12.2018

Competition agency approves BOCE's application to buy stake in PFTS stock exchange

2 min read
Competition agency approves BOCE's application to buy stake in PFTS stock exchange

 The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has approved an application of China's Bohai Commodity Exchange (BOCE) to acquire a stake in the share capital of PJSC PFTS Stock Exchange (Kyiv), the press service of the committee has told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, BOCE early May 2018 asked the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine for preliminary conclusions on the acquisition of over 25% of shares in PFTS. The application was returned, as information was not disclosed in a proper way. Late September, the Chinese exchange repeatedly submitted the documents.

PFTS Stock Exchange is one of the oldest in the Ukrainian stock market. In 2017, the volume of exchange contracts on the PFTS amounted to UAH 64.34 billion, and this indicator was less only compared with the Perspectiva stock exchange (UAH 127.43 billion), but it is more than at the Ukrainian Exchange (UAH 13.41 billion). The main volume of trading fell on government bonds - UAH 57.99 billion, while the turnover of shares amounted to UAH 3.16 billion, bonds of enterprises - UAH 3.19 billion.

PFTS in 2017 received a net profit of UAH 0.82 million against a net loss of UAH 1.78 million a year earlier, increasing revenues by 61.5%, to UAH 9.45 million.

Its main shareholders are Parvana Ltd. with 8.9034% of shares, Crooxton Limited - 9.0596%, Primeview Ltd. - 8.4973%, Dakal Ltd. - 9.372% and Boline Ltd. - 9, 2158%, which beneficiaries are unknown.

Tags: #antimonopoly #pfts
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Owner of UBRR: Chinese BOCE exchange interested in purchase of over 25% in PFTS exchange

Economy ministry, competition agency mulling IT solutions for considering complains in public procurement

Ukrainian Antimonopoly Committee office raided by PGO

If Russia pays fine, ends violations competition agency will have no claims against Gazprom

Competition agency: fine from Gazprom could be collected abroad

Competition agency official initiates probe into violation of law by large tobacco companies

Ukrainian competition agency reminds potential participants of Nord Stream 2 project of getting permit from Ukrainian authority

Shareholders in PFTS reshuffle nine of 15 supervisory board members

Competition agency permits China's CNBM to buy solar power plants affiliated with Andriy Kliuyev

Expert board of appeals suspends securities commission's decision to revoke PFTS license

LATEST

Naftogaz pays UAH 8.1 bln in dividends to state budget in Nov

Naftogaz obliges to design unbundling contract system jointly with Trunk Pipelines of Ukraine by late Jan 2019

VEON approves Komarov Kyivstar President

Sugar beet harvest in Ukraine one mln tonnes down in 2018

Ukrainian parliament speaker signs state budget for 2019

NBU registers Ukreximbank banking group

Ukrzaliznytsia limits number of daily trips of express train to Boryspil airport to 21

Medicine supervisor bans turnover of some Indian preparations

U.S. Department of State urges Europe not to go forward with Nord Stream 2

eBay promises to remove products with symbols of "DPR," "LPR" from its website

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD