Ryanair launches flights from Kherson to Krakow

The Irish low cost airline Ryanair (Dublin) launches direct flights from Kherson to Krakow on December 21, 2019.

Flights will be operated twice a week, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said during a briefing after meeting with Ryanair Chief Commercial Officer David O'Brien in Kyiv.

Ryanair entered the Ukrainian market in 2018. The first months the low cost carrier operated flights from Boryspil and Lviv airports. In June 2019, the airline began flights from Kharkiv and Odesa.

As reported, Ryanair from April 2020 will begin to fly on the Lviv-Budapest route.

Ryanair daily operates over 2,400 flights to/from 200 airports located in 37 countries. Last fiscal year, the company transported 130.3 million people. Its fleet has 460 Boeing-737 aircraft.