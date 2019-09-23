Kyiv's Commercial Court to consider Kolomoisky's PrivatBank share return lawsuit on Sept 24

On September 24, Kyiv's Commercial Court plans to begin hearings on a lawsuit filed by former shareholders of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd. on the invalidation of a bank sale contract dated December 21, 2016, between the Ministry of Finance and the persons who were its shareholders at that time.

The hearings are to start at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, the court's press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.