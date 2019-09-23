Economy

14:49 23.09.2019

Kyiv's Commercial Court to consider Kolomoisky's PrivatBank share return lawsuit on Sept 24

1 min read
Kyiv's Commercial Court to consider Kolomoisky's PrivatBank share return lawsuit on Sept 24

 On September 24, Kyiv's Commercial Court plans to begin hearings on a lawsuit filed by former shareholders of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments Ltd. on the invalidation of a bank sale contract dated December 21, 2016, between the Ministry of Finance and the persons who were its shareholders at that time.

The hearings are to start at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, the court's press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

Tags: #privatbank #court #kolomoisky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:05 23.09.2019
'Kolomoisky factor' remains key fear for investors after election in Ukraine – Dragon Capital head

'Kolomoisky factor' remains key fear for investors after election in Ukraine – Dragon Capital head

17:49 17.09.2019
Situation around PrivatBank, ex-NBU governor Gontareva is wrong message to business, investors – business associations

Situation around PrivatBank, ex-NBU governor Gontareva is wrong message to business, investors – business associations

13:07 17.09.2019
Ukraine's govt not in talks on compromise over PrivatBank – Prime Minister

Ukraine's govt not in talks on compromise over PrivatBank – Prime Minister

11:09 17.09.2019
Honcharuk announces possible compromise with Kolomoisky over PrivatBank – FT

Honcharuk announces possible compromise with Kolomoisky over PrivatBank – FT

18:00 16.09.2019
Court seizes central office of Prominvestbank

Court seizes central office of Prominvestbank

16:53 16.09.2019
Supreme Court does not suspend sale of PIB

Supreme Court does not suspend sale of PIB

16:13 14.09.2019
Kolomoisky says he meets Zelensky first time since inauguration, denies work as presidential adviser

Kolomoisky says he meets Zelensky first time since inauguration, denies work as presidential adviser

17:21 13.09.2019
Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

15:23 13.09.2019
Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

15:05 13.09.2019
Hague arbitration refuses Russia's request to revise issue of jurisdiction on Crimean lawsuit of PrivatBank

Hague arbitration refuses Russia's request to revise issue of jurisdiction on Crimean lawsuit of PrivatBank

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Kolomoisky factor' remains key fear for investors after election in Ukraine – Dragon Capital head

Ukraine interested in cooperation with Japan in IT sphere – PM

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Aug accelerates to 1.7% – statistics

Businesses forecast forex rate UAH 28 per U.S. dollar in 2020 – EBA

Ukroboronprom may be incorporated into state holding system proposed PM

LATEST

Rada passes 'cashback' bill

Ukraine interested in cooperation with Japan in IT sphere – PM

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Aug accelerates to 1.7% – statistics

Businesses forecast forex rate UAH 28 per U.S. dollar in 2020 – EBA

U.S. Ambassador to Germany at meeting with Naftogaz top manager underscores U.S. opposition to Nord Stream2, support for Ukraine's energy independence

Ukroboronprom may be incorporated into state holding system proposed PM – Abromavicius

Ukroboronprom may be incorporated into state holding system proposed PM

Rada adopts law on protection of financial services consumers' rights

Legal issue of new contract with Ukraine being discussed, there is Plan B for brief extension - Miller

EBRD monitoring situation with PrivatBank and Gontareva – vice president

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD