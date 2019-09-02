Economy

14:22 02.09.2019

Khomutynnik heads Cascade Investment Fund

2 min read
Khomutynnik heads Cascade Investment Fund

The Verkhovna Rada deputy of the eighth convocation, co-chair of the Vidrodzhennia deputy group Vitaliy Khomutynnik has announced that he will be engaged in public activities and business, and also head the Cascade Investment Fund.

"An important stage in my life as a politician has ended. I will be engaged in social activities and business later on ... I will head the Cascade Investment Fund," Khomutynnik wrote on his Facebook page.

He expressed hope that the new political force would use its young age to the maximum.

“When in 2002 I was elected in the majoritarian district in Makeevka for the first time, I was the youngest member of the parliament. Then it seemed to me that at least forty years should pass before I would become the same age with the leadership of the country. Today, the president, the head of the parliament and the prime minister are all about 40 years old, as well as the majority of the deputies are. And their youth is their main thing, which makes them unlike all the predecessors - not only in terms of vital energy, but also outlook, interests and approaches. I do hope that the new political authority team will use this strong side to the limit”, - added V. Khomutynnik.

Tags: #khomutynnik
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:10 21.01.2017
MP Khomutynnik discusses prospects of relations between Ukraine, US in Washington

MP Khomutynnik discusses prospects of relations between Ukraine, US in Washington

10:47 02.11.2016
MP Khomutynnik is beneficiary of 40 companies, earns UAH 166 mln

MP Khomutynnik is beneficiary of 40 companies, earns UAH 166 mln

12:29 12.08.2016
MP Khomutynnik jointly with Kolomoisky is co-owner of Ukrnaftoburinnia

MP Khomutynnik jointly with Kolomoisky is co-owner of Ukrnaftoburinnia

10:59 11.02.2016
Competition agency permits Uniline finance affiliated with Khomutynnik to gain control over six agricultural companies

Competition agency permits Uniline finance affiliated with Khomutynnik to gain control over six agricultural companies

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

LATEST

Govt wants to select most prominent national projects by late Sept – PM

Zelensky delegates ministers to hold first privatization bids by April 1, 2020

Land market liberalization to start in mid-2020's

Ukraine's GDP should grow 40% within 5 years – PM Honcharuk

Premier says 2020 will be year of Ukraine's total digitalization

Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation – Zelensky

Ukraine's former economy minister Abromavicius appointed head of Ukroboronprom

Nova Poshta intends deliver parcels by plane within one day

IMF mission will be in Kyiv in a few weeks for new cooperation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD