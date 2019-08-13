Economy

14:50 13.08.2019

Fozzy Group uses Vodafone BigData tool to choose perfect location of new stores

Fozzy Group applied BigData provided by Vodafone Ukraine mobile operator for planning and development of its retail network, reads a joint press release of two companies.

Analysts at the Fozzy Group received accurate data on a high-quality portrait of an audience that visit stores allowing to divide the flow of people into those, who live, who work nearby or passing by, as well as to determine the audience prevailing at a given point in terms of gender, income, car availability and many other characteristics.

"This analysis allows to evaluate the effectiveness of existing stores and plan where to open new ones, correctly determine the most effective store format, as well as mathematically accurately select the location of new potentially profitable points for the development of the definite group's chain," the companies said in the report.

Head of the Strategic Analysis Department of the Fozzy Group Volodymyr Kosse said that the group was updating the forecasting model for sales in new taking into account, among other things, Vodafone Ukraine's data on business activity and audience structure.

"In future using these data, we plan to increase the accuracy of forecasting the revenue of new facilities and determine a range of products choice that is most appropriate for the location even on a stage of design," he said.

Moreover, according to the companies, such analytical data will help to plan logistics for the suppliers and consumers, to save money for its organization.

For his part, Vodafone Ukraine BigData division leader Serhiy Boryslavsky said that analytics of big data was an efficient tool for business planning.

"This tool can and should be applied more widely. For example, for planning urban infrastructure, transport, kindergartens, schools, sports clubs, cafes and restaurants. BigData is an affordable tool that helps not only protect investments, but also increase the attractiveness of urban infrastructure and real estate for city residents and the tourist attractiveness of the city, which means increasing the efficiency of the urban economy as a whole," he said.

