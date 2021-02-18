Economy

Fozzy Group plans to acquire property of Furshet retailer – AMCU

 Fozzy Group, the second largest retailer in Ukraine in terms of turnover, has requested permission from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) to acquire control over the assets of Furshet Retail Group.

"On granting permission to Silpo-Food LLC to directly acquire control over assets - real estate objects, equipment and inventory balances, which together provide retail trade in consumer goods of daily demand and are held by Furshet Group on the right of ownership and the right to use," according to the agenda of the AMCU on Thursday.

According to the information on the Furshet website, the chain currently includes 25 stores in various regions of the country, including 11 in Kyiv.

The sole shareholder of the company is PrJSC Anthousa Limited (Great Britain) with a charter capital of UAH 2 million, the supervisory board of which is headed by member of Kyiv City Council Ihor Balenko.

As reported, the Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk region on January 18 opened proceedings on bankruptcy of the subsidiary Retail Center, which owns the Furshet supermarket chain and introduced a moratorium on satisfying creditors' claims and a procedure for disposing of the debtor's property.

Fozzy Group is one of the largest Ukrainian retailers with about 690 outlets throughout the country. As of 2019, the total area of Fozzy Group stores was more than 1 million square meters.

