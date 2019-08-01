Economy

11:43 01.08.2019

Former U.S. Treasury Office advisor appointed PrivatBank's Management Board chair

1 min read
Former international advisor to the U.S. Treasury's Office of Technical Assistance and previously Expert Advisor to the IMF, Sharon Easky, was elected as the Chairwoman of the Management Board PrivatBank.

According to the press release issued by the PrivatBank, during the first meeting of the new staff on July 31, the Management Board of PrivatBank elected Sharon Easky as its new chairwoman.

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Oksana Markarova welcomed the new composition of the Management Board and the newly elected chairwoman. She said the new staff had a very difficult and responsible task: to fulfill the goals set out in the ownership policy and the strategy of the bank based on the achievements of previous years.

"In line with the development strategy of the state banking sector… PrivatBank has to be stabilized, rehabilitated, developed and brought back on the market through privatization by 2022," Markarova said.

As reported, on July 17, 2019, government approved the independent members of PrivatBank's Management Board elected through the contest.

Interfax-Ukraine
