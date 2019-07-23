Economy

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

Ukroboronprom state concern intends on September 26, 2019 to hold an auction to provide services for an independent audit of the concern and its enterprises with the assistance of international experts as part of a tender announced on July 22 for an expected amount of UAH 32.5 million.

According to information on the ProZorro portal, the deadline for submission of tender proposals is August 21, the audit deadline is April 10, 2021.

The agreement provides for an audit of the consolidated reporting of the concern and all its member companies and the enterprises, the management of corporate rights in which was transferred to Ukroboronprom, for 2018 and 2019 in accordance with the international financial reporting standards with an audit report on the reliability of these statements.

