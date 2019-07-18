Economy

16:19 18.07.2019

Zelensky urges foreigners to invest in Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky urges foreigners to invest in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to foreign investors to invest in Ukraine.

Zelensky posted the corresponding video on his Facebook page on Thursday.

So, Zelensky said that it is necessary to carry out a series of reforms that would contribute to the economic growth of the country.

"We need to change a lot here: fire non-professionals and hire professionals, deregulate industries, simplify rules, improve the infrastructure and many other things. As you know, changes take time … I invite you, investors, from any part of the world to join the opportunity," Zelensky addressed investors in the English language.

Tags: #investigation #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:08 18.07.2019
Ukraine opens new corruption inquiry in defense industry - Zelensky

Ukraine opens new corruption inquiry in defense industry - Zelensky

16:56 18.07.2019
Zelensky promises investors formation of professional technocratic govt after parliamentary elections

Zelensky promises investors formation of professional technocratic govt after parliamentary elections

16:05 18.07.2019
Zelensky: My political will alone is not enough for punishing Svynarchuk-type businessmen, other corrupt officials

Zelensky: My political will alone is not enough for punishing Svynarchuk-type businessmen, other corrupt officials

15:42 18.07.2019
Ukraine to develop simplified mechanism for granting citizenship to people who suffer from violation of rights, freedoms in their countries – Zelensky

Ukraine to develop simplified mechanism for granting citizenship to people who suffer from violation of rights, freedoms in their countries – Zelensky

13:00 18.07.2019
President Zelensky again asks Speaker Parubiy to gather special meeting in parliament

President Zelensky again asks Speaker Parubiy to gather special meeting in parliament

11:52 18.07.2019
Zelensky initiates verification of budget subsidies and dividends paid by MHP

Zelensky initiates verification of budget subsidies and dividends paid by MHP

17:26 17.07.2019
Parubiy recommends Zelensky rewriting request since Parliament's regulations don't allow convening extraordinary meeting

Parubiy recommends Zelensky rewriting request since Parliament's regulations don't allow convening extraordinary meeting

16:59 17.07.2019
Ukrainian president's team preparing govt cuts

Ukrainian president's team preparing govt cuts

14:40 17.07.2019
Zelensky makes acting Mykolaiv governor resign – media

Zelensky makes acting Mykolaiv governor resign – media

09:57 17.07.2019
Zelensky introduces Bakanov, Nefyodov to National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy

Zelensky introduces Bakanov, Nefyodov to National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

NBU says Ukraine could issue $1 bln eurobonds

NBU cuts refinancing rate to 17%

NBU improves forecast of Ukraine's GDP growth to 3% in 2019, 3.2% in 2020

Zelensky initiates verification of budget subsidies and dividends paid by MHP

LATEST

More extraordinary parliamentary elections may be held in 2020 - Ukraine's PM

Ukrainian govt introduces duty on imports of Russian diesel, liquefied gas

NBU says Ukraine could issue $1 bln eurobonds

NBU cuts refinancing rate to 17%

NBU improves forecast of Ukraine's GDP growth to 3% in 2019, 3.2% in 2020

Proposals for 2020 budget must be discussed with new government, parliament – Groysman

Groysman: minimum wage will be UAH 5,500 in 2020

Gazprom boosts gas transit to EU via Ukraine by 25%

Ukraine's Accounting Chamber to start Naftogaz audit on July 19

Deputy head of Deposit Guarantee Fund Svitlana Rekrut tapped to head the Fund from July 18

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD