11:38 15.07.2019

Naftogaz able to pump 20 bcm of natural gas at good prices into underground storage facilities – PM Groysman

KYIV. July 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman says that NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has every opportunity of pumping at least 20 billion cubic meters of gas (bcm), to be bought at a good price, into underground storage facilities.

"It is important that they pump 20 bcm at this price, and then the price for the next heating period should not be increased," he said, according to the government's portal.

In his words, gas prices in August and September will be also good.

Ukraine has been seeing a decrease in prices of natural gas for the third month in a row, he said.

The government took decisions making Naftogaz reduce gas prices for Ukrainian consumers, and this trend continues, he added.

Interfax-Ukraine
