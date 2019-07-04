Court decides to suspend Rozhkova from duties of first deputy NBU governor in dispute between two residents of Baryshivka

The Baryshivka district court in Kyiv region has decided to suspend Kateryna Rozhkova from her duties of First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in a dispute between two residents of Baryshivka, Rozhkova has said.

"As it turned out, the reason for filing this lawsuit was a post of Anton Lukianenko, a resident of Baryshivka, entitled "Kateryna Rozhkova – a sample government manager" on ... the ORD website. ... On June 6, this gentleman (Anton Lukianenko) wrote a text, in which my modest person was glorified to the level of a person who almost single-handedly "stopped a default in Ukraine and the hryvnia collapse"... It [this text] angered another resident of Baryshivka to the depth of his soul – Andriy Bartash, who decided to challenge what was stated in court, seeing in the statements of Mr. Anton Lukianenko the violation of his rights! And in parallel to ban me from working at the NBU," Rozhkova wrote on her Facebook page.

According to her, Bartash was the founder of the Nibiru X company, in which Lukianenko still works as a director.

"In fact, I won't be surprised if the plaintiff himself doesn't know about me or the lawsuit that he filed against me, as was in the case with SkyUp. They say, besides, he lost his passport. Unfortunately, so far I have not managed to get in touch with the two gentlemen and learn their motives," Rozhkova said.

According to her, the Baryshivka District Court of Kyiv region appointed a hearing on merits in this case for July 22.

"Unlike the first decision, this time I will have the opportunity of defending myself in court," Rozhkova said.