Economy

17:53 20.06.2019

Ukrainian IT industry to bring revenue to $10 bln/year in four or five years – SoftServe founder

The Ukrainian IT industry plans in the next four to five years to more than double its revenue, to $10 billion a year, Taras Kytsmey, the co-founder and member of the board of directors of the Lviv-based IT company SoftServe, has said during President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with the business community in Kyiv.

"The information technology industry is quite new on the economic map of Ukraine. But I would like to note what this industry gives Ukraine ... First of all, these are export earnings - $4.5 billion. This is its support for the national currency. These are our strategic plans to reach $10 billion in annual revenue in four to five years," he said.

According to Kytsmey, the IT industry creates hundreds of thousands of high-paid jobs in Ukraine, and the studies show that 3.5 more jobs in related industries are created for one workplace in the IT sector.

The founder of SoftServe said that more than 4,000 companies and more than 150,000 IT engineers are working in the Ukrainian IT industry today, while Ukraine ranks first in IT outsourcing in Europe and fourth in the world.

He also stressed that 18 companies operating in Ukraine in the field of information technology outsourcing are among the 100 largest world's companies.

Tags: #it #softserve
Завантаження...
