Economy

12:03 14.06.2019

EBRD counts on acceleration of preparing Ukrgazvydobuvannia loan project

1 min read
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has asked the Ukrainian side to intensify preparation of the project to provide PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia with a loan of EUR52 million to buy equipment for well repairs, as well as for energy efficiency projects.

EBRD Senior Adviser on Foreign Affairs Anton Usov told Interfax-Ukraine this issue was discussed during a meeting of EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti with Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman in Kyiv on June 12.

According to the bank and other specialists, Ukraine has a real opportunity to significantly increase gas production and reduce import volumes.

As reported, the EBRD announced the possibility of issuing this loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia in early October 2018. Then the date of its possible consideration by the bank board of directors was named December 12, but then this period was postponed several times.

Tags: #ukrgazvydobuvannia #ebrd
