Ukraine preparing for purchase of Russian TVEL's stake in Nuclear Fabrication Fuel Plant by potential investor

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has created conditions for purchase of a 49% stake of Russia's JSC TVEL in Nuclear Fabrication Fuel Plant by a potential investor.

The respective decision was made by the government on June 5.

According to the documents accompanying the draft decision submitted for approval, which Interfax-Ukraine has, in order to hold negotiations with TVEL on the sale of shares, it is necessary to cancel the government resolution (No. 1922 dated September 22, 2010) on urgent measures to create an enterprise for the fabrication of nuclear fuel for VVER-1000 type reactors.

According to an expert opinion on the project, it was originally proposed that the Cabinet of Ministers would instruct the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry to ensure that the state-owned Nuclear Fuel concern hold talks with TVEL on the sale of the shares. However, this item was excluded from the document due to the fact that, according to legal expertise, to make the decision on the launch of negotiations is not within the powers of the government.

In addition, this document provides the opportunity of changing the location of the plant. In particular, the government canceled its resolution (No. 437 dated May 27, 2012), which determined that the production facilities would be located in the territory of Smolyn rural council (Mala Vyska district, Kirovohrad region). This solution is associated with the need to locate the plant in a place with a more convenient transport system. In addition, according to the calculations of Ukrainian Research and Design Institute for Industrial Technology, the change in the construction site will reduce capital costs by 15%.