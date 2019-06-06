Economy

16:27 06.06.2019

Ukraine preparing for purchase of Russian TVEL's stake in Nuclear Fabrication Fuel Plant by potential investor

2 min read
Ukraine preparing for purchase of Russian TVEL's stake in Nuclear Fabrication Fuel Plant by potential investor

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has created conditions for purchase of a 49% stake of Russia's JSC TVEL in Nuclear Fabrication Fuel Plant by a potential investor.

The respective decision was made by the government on June 5.

According to the documents accompanying the draft decision submitted for approval, which Interfax-Ukraine has, in order to hold negotiations with TVEL on the sale of shares, it is necessary to cancel the government resolution (No. 1922 dated September 22, 2010) on urgent measures to create an enterprise for the fabrication of nuclear fuel for VVER-1000 type reactors.

According to an expert opinion on the project, it was originally proposed that the Cabinet of Ministers would instruct the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry to ensure that the state-owned Nuclear Fuel concern hold talks with TVEL on the sale of the shares. However, this item was excluded from the document due to the fact that, according to legal expertise, to make the decision on the launch of negotiations is not within the powers of the government.

In addition, this document provides the opportunity of changing the location of the plant. In particular, the government canceled its resolution (No. 437 dated May 27, 2012), which determined that the production facilities would be located in the territory of Smolyn rural council (Mala Vyska district, Kirovohrad region). This solution is associated with the need to locate the plant in a place with a more convenient transport system. In addition, according to the calculations of Ukrainian Research and Design Institute for Industrial Technology, the change in the construction site will reduce capital costs by 15%.

Tags: #tvel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:35 21.12.2018
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on persons involved in signing contract between Energoatom and Russia's TVEL explain their actions publicly

Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on persons involved in signing contract between Energoatom and Russia's TVEL explain their actions publicly

10:27 11.07.2018
Ukraine's Energy Ministry explains possible talks with Russia's TVEL by Chinese CNEIC's plans to buy Russian stake in Ukrainian project

Ukraine's Energy Ministry explains possible talks with Russia's TVEL by Chinese CNEIC's plans to buy Russian stake in Ukrainian project

17:27 10.07.2018
Ukraine's Energy Mining seeks resumption of cooperation with Russia's TVEL on building nuclear fuel plant

Ukraine's Energy Mining seeks resumption of cooperation with Russia's TVEL on building nuclear fuel plant

12:56 25.11.2014
Energoatom, TVEL sign supplementary agreement on nuclear fuel supplies in 2015-2016

Energoatom, TVEL sign supplementary agreement on nuclear fuel supplies in 2015-2016

12:44 25.11.2014
Energoatom, TVEL sign supplementary agreement on nuclear fuel supplies in 2015-2016

Energoatom, TVEL sign supplementary agreement on nuclear fuel supplies in 2015-2016

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz asking govt to postpone payment of dividends, help to attract loans for pumping gas into UGS facilities

NBU keeps refinancing rate at 17.5%, points out risks of inflation forecast deterioration

Naftogaz should reduce price of gas for public in June by UAH 800-900 per 1,000 cubic meters

PrivatBank accuses ex-owners of allegedly laundering $622.8 mln to buy assets in U.S.

PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

LATEST

Govt changes gas price formula for households intending to cut it as much as possible

Naftogaz asking govt to postpone payment of dividends, help to attract loans for pumping gas into UGS facilities

Launch of electricity market to slightly impact inflation – NBU

NBU keeps refinancing rate at 17.5%, points out risks of inflation forecast deterioration

Nova Poshta resumes delivery from U.S. online store iHerb

Rada ratifies changes to energy annex to EU-Ukraine Association Agreement

Naftogaz should reduce price of gas for public in June by UAH 800-900 per 1,000 cubic meters

PrivatBank accuses ex-owners of allegedly laundering $622.8 mln to buy assets in U.S.

PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

Ukraine's state debt strategy built on slow devaluation of hryvnia to UAH 30.70/$1 by late 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD