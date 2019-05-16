Economy

18:43 16.05.2019

Ukrainian startup SolarGaps wins tender for energy transition solutions in Munich

The Ukrainian company SolarGaps, which developed blinds with integrated solar panels, has won The Smarter E AWARD 2019 tender for energy transition solutions in Munich, the press service of the public organization Greencubator has reported.

The project won the nomination Smart Renewable Energy in the tender of the innovation hub The Smarter E, whose activities are aimed at the development of industry solutions.

Earlier, SolarGaps won the Climate Innovation Vouchers program of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and also received EUR1 million from the European Union's framework program for the development of research and technology Horizon 2020.

Energy transition is transformations in the energy sector aimed at reducing the share of consumption of fossil fuels.

Tags: #startup #energy #solargaps
