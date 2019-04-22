Economy

DTEK plans to begin pilot projects for development of energy storage technologies by late 2019

DTEK plans by the end of 2019 to launch a number of pilot projects for the development of energy storage technologies, Maksym Tymchenko, the director general of DTEK, has said when opening Nikopol solar station.

"These are technologies that will appear more and more in the energy systems of the world and Ukraine. We have created a working group that studies energy storage technologies. We travel a lot, get acquainted with these technologies, and I think we will start pilot projects by the end this year," he said.

DTEK was established in 2005 to manage the energy assets of System Capital Management group (SCM, Donetsk) of Rinat Akhmetov.

