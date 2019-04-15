Korrespondent magazine has named Ukraine’s most expensive brands. The rating of 50 brands was published in No. 7 (823) for April 11, 2019.

The five leaders remained the same compared to last year’s similar rating: Kyivstar ($245.2 mln), Morshynska ($178.2 mln), Foxtrot ($176.9 mln), Darnytsia ($172,2 mln) and Rozetka ($168.7 mln)

Nova Posta, PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Citrus, Epitsenter, Roshen, OLX and MAU entered the top 20.

There is a cumulative increase in the value of brands: in 2018 all 33 brands included in the rating were estimated at $3.8 bln, this year top 33 brands out of 50 cost almost $4.3 bln.

Similar to the past year, the rating is dominated by food and beverage producers, as well as retail ones. However, the progress in some other sectors of the Ukrainian economy can be noted.

"In recent years, the Ukrainian pharmaceutical industry has made a tremendous breakthrough both in terms of production, development and export, and in promoting its brands. Darnytsia, for example, has been confidently fourth in our rating for the second year in a row," the magazine admits.

When calculating the value of brands, the authors took into account the key macroeconomic indicators of Ukraine (GDP, inflation), the financial indicators of the companies that owned the brands, as well as their advertising activity. Transnational brands created outside Ukraine were omitted. The list does not include insurance and stock market participants, as well as companies that do not directly work with retail customers.

The Ukrainian socio-political magazine Korrespondent was launched in 2002 and is part of the "Ukrainian Media Holding".