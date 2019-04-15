Economy

13:11 15.04.2019

Ukraine's most expensive brands revealed - rating

2 min read
Ukraine's most expensive brands revealed - rating

Korrespondent magazine has named Ukraine’s most expensive brands. The rating of 50 brands was published in No. 7 (823) for April 11, 2019.

The five leaders remained the same compared to last year’s similar rating: Kyivstar ($245.2 mln), Morshynska ($178.2 mln), Foxtrot ($176.9 mln), Darnytsia ($172,2 mln) and Rozetka ($168.7 mln)

Nova Posta, PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Citrus, Epitsenter, Roshen, OLX and MAU entered the top 20.

There is a cumulative increase in the value of brands: in 2018 all 33 brands included in the rating were estimated at $3.8 bln, this year top 33 brands out of 50 cost almost $4.3 bln.

Similar to the past year, the rating is dominated by food and beverage producers, as well as retail ones. However, the progress in some other sectors of the Ukrainian economy can be noted.

"In recent years, the Ukrainian pharmaceutical industry has made a tremendous breakthrough both in terms of production, development and export, and in promoting its brands. Darnytsia, for example, has been confidently fourth in our rating for the second year in a row," the magazine admits.

When calculating the value of brands, the authors took into account the key macroeconomic indicators of Ukraine (GDP, inflation), the financial indicators of the companies that owned the brands, as well as their advertising activity. Transnational brands created outside Ukraine were omitted. The list does not include insurance and stock market participants, as well as companies that do not directly work with retail customers.

The Ukrainian socio-political magazine Korrespondent was launched in 2002 and is part of the "Ukrainian Media Holding".

Tags: #rating
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:42 20.03.2019
Zelensky leading presidential race, followed by Tymoshenko and Poroshenko – poll

Zelensky leading presidential race, followed by Tymoshenko and Poroshenko – poll

09:49 06.03.2019
Akhmetov increases assets by $0.5 bln – Forbes rating

Akhmetov increases assets by $0.5 bln – Forbes rating

14:33 30.10.2018
Tymoshenko has highest approval rating among presidential candidates - poll

Tymoshenko has highest approval rating among presidential candidates - poll

13:45 08.08.2018
Tymoshenko leads presidential poll, trailed by Hrytsenko, Boiko, Liashko, Poroshenko

Tymoshenko leads presidential poll, trailed by Hrytsenko, Boiko, Liashko, Poroshenko

15:10 12.07.2018
Most Ukrainians say Ukrainian must remain only state language – Rating survey

Most Ukrainians say Ukrainian must remain only state language – Rating survey

14:28 05.01.2016
Cabinet approves measures to increase Ukraine's position in Doing Business rating

Cabinet approves measures to increase Ukraine's position in Doing Business rating

13:10 21.11.2015
Fitch, Moody's step to upgrade Ukraine's sovereign rating to facilitate intl financing of Ukraine companies, banks - -finance ministry

Fitch, Moody's step to upgrade Ukraine's sovereign rating to facilitate intl financing of Ukraine companies, banks - -finance ministry

09:40 20.11.2015
Moody's upgrades Ukraine's sovereign rating to "Caa3", outlook changed to "stable"

Moody's upgrades Ukraine's sovereign rating to "Caa3", outlook changed to "stable"

18:04 05.05.2015
Ukrzaliznytsia downgraded to 'CC' on expectation of debt restructuring - S&P

Ukrzaliznytsia downgraded to 'CC' on expectation of debt restructuring - S&P

17:07 09.02.2015
Moody's downgrades Donetsksteel to Caa3, ratings to be withdrawn

Moody's downgrades Donetsksteel to Caa3, ratings to be withdrawn

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

Poroshenko signs bankruptcy code

S & P affirms ratings on Ukraine at 'B-/B'

Income of local budgets up to UAH 60.4 bln in Q1, 2019 –Zubko

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

LATEST

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

Voda Donbasu refuses settling issue of illegal electricity consumption

Poroshenko signs bankruptcy code

S & P affirms ratings on Ukraine at 'B-/B'

Income of local budgets up to UAH 60.4 bln in Q1, 2019 –Zubko

Germany to issue extra EUR 85 mln for building premises for IDPs, social projects in Donbas

Interpipe could issue eurobonds for $330 mln as part of debt restructuring

Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD