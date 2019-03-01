Groysman, Dombrovskis discuss terms of second EUR 500 mln tranche under IV program of cooperation with EU

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman and Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis in Kyiv on Thursday discussed conditions of the second tranche of the IV cooperation program with the European Union in the amount of EUR 500 million.

"I've met with Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis. We solve all issues on an on-going basis. We last met in December. At the same time, we received the first EUR 500 million of the IV cooperation program with the EU. Now we are discussing the terms of the second tranche at EUR 500 million," Groysman wrote on Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ukrainian premier, a separate topic of negotiations with Dombrovskis was Azov Sea region.

"Tomorrow Valdis Dombrovskis will visit Berdiansk. He will familiarize himself with the situation and determine what kind of support and assistance programs the EU can offer. Industrial and infrastructure development of the region — ports, railway, highway service — are important for us," Groysman added.