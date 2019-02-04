Energoatom signs contract with Wärtsilä France to buy spare parts for UAH 80 mln after hard tender

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom signed a contract to supply spare parts for diesel generators for the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant (NPP) for UAH 80 million with Wärtsilä France (the French division of Finland's Wärtsilä).

The press service of Energoatom reported that the signing ceremony took place with participation of Energoatom President Yuriy Nedashkovsky and Nuclear Services Director at Wärtsilä France Michel Kubbinga.

Nedashkovsky said at the ceremony that he met with representatives of the company at the World Nuclear Exhibition in Le Bourget (France) and then the negotiations on cooperation were started.

"The signing of this agreement was an outstanding milestone in the work of our company in the Eastern European market," Kubbinga said, noting that the company's path to this was not easy.

The contract was signed following the results of the tender for the supply of spare parts in the amount of 1,954 units with the expected value of UAH 239.1 million, which was announced on September 7, 2018. More than two months were given for submission of bids and their discussion.

Another tender for the supply of the same parts in the amount of 1,111 units was announced on June 4, 2018 with the expected value of UAH 192.8 million. More than five months were given for submission of bids and their discussion. Wärtsilä France also became the winner of this tender. Energoatom published a report about the intention to sign a contract with it on January 15, 2019.

According to the history of the auctions, held in the ProZorro e-procurement system, the preparatory process was lengthy. During this period, the tender documentation was changed many times. In addition, Wärtsilä France filed six claims for elimination of violations and three complaints prior to the tender for the supply of 1,954 units of spare parts. At the tender held on January 10, a total of 11 claims were received for the elimination of violations.