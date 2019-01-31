Economy

Naftogaz ready to install gas meters for households after signing contracts with consumers – Naftogaz CEO

 National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy in pursuance of the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers is ready to provide households with gas meters at the expense of the company if consumers sign contracts with the company, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev has said.

"Naftogaz supports this initiative, but we need a direct contract with the consumer, with the person who wants to install the meter," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to Kobolev, a gas supply company created in the group's structure can sign the respective contracts.

He said that the optimal solution for finding a source of funding for these purposes is to ease the dividend burden on the company. At the same time, he added that this program should be foreseen in the financial plan of Naftogaz.

"One source is not enough. Since these are relations between the regional gas supplier and the consumer, we need a contract with one of them. It is impossible [to sign it] with the regional gas supplier. They oppose it… We will gladly take the consumer, make it our consumer and install the meters," Naftogaz CEO said.

According to him, the number of consumers who currently do not have gas meters is about 3 million.

The company estimates the retail cost of the meter at UAH 1,200-1,300.

At the same time, Kobolev expressed concern that the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, which reviewed the gas consumption limits for consumers without gas meters, and Naftogaz's obligation to provide households with meters, may be challenged by regional gas companies.

