Economy

15:24 14.12.2018

Fortuna-Bank officials withdraw funds through insider loans before temporary administration

2 min read
Fortuna-Bank officials withdraw funds through insider loans before temporary administration

The Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund has revealed manipulations with the assets of Fortuna-Bank conducted by its officials before the introduction of temporary administration in the financial institution, which caused a loss of UAH 2.235 billion, of which UAH 1.840 billion is the debt on the loans of related individuals, according to the fund's website.

According to the report, the funds in the amount of UAH 2.105 billion issued to related persons account for about 98% of the loan portfolio of Fortuna-Bank. At the same time, loans in the amount of UAH 1.551 billion were not secured.

The total balance sheet value of Fortuna-Bank assets at the time of approval of the liquidation mass on April 24, 2017 amounted to UAH 2.322 billion, while the market value of the assets amounted to UAH 595 million. The shortage of liquidation mass in relation to the claims of creditors amounted to UAH 397 million.

On these facts, the authorized person of the fund sent a statement to Kyiv prosecutor's office No. 7.

The NBU made the decision to revoke the banking license and liquidate Fortuna-Bank on February 21, 2017.

The fund began the liquidation of the bank from February 22, 2017. The liquidation procedure will last two years until February 21, 2019.

Tags: #fortuna_bank
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Deposit Guarantee Fund starts liquidation of Fortuna-Bank

LATEST

Owner of 112 Ukraine TV channel sells it to MP Kozak, withdraws from media business in Ukraine

NBU keeps requirement of mandatory sale of 50% of legal entities' forex earnings

U.S. court satisfies Naftogaz requirement to get info about Gazprom's assets in Europe

Ukraine arranges attraction of $500 mln loan in China to build Dnistrovska hydroelectric pumped storage plant

Court in New York upholds Naftogaz's claims against Gazprom – Naftogaz COO

Naftogaz appeals to U.S. court to enforce recovery of funds from Gazprom

Cabinet approves draft agreement on providing EUR 54 mln EU technical aid to Ukraine for energy efficiency

Ukrenergo announces launch of platform for simulation of trading with power on balancing market

EU on Tuesday disburses EUR 500 mln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine

Ukrtransgaz cuts baseline gas price for Nov by 6.6%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD