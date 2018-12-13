Economy

10:35 13.12.2018

Court in New York upholds Naftogaz's claims against Gazprom – Naftogaz COO

The court in New York has upheld claims of national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy against Russia's Gazprom, Naftogaz Chief Operating Officer (COO) Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"This is only the first step in the United States. Details will be later," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday night.

"We are still waiting for a court decision in Texas," Vitrenko added.

According to the materials of the Offshorealert project, Naftogaz filed an application at the U. S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas to conduct discovery from Gazprom Marketing & Trading USA, Inc. for use in legal proceedings involving PJSC Gazprom in the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Interfax-Ukraine today has no information on the details of the application.

"Gazprom continues to defiantly not execute the award of the international arbitration tribunal... I am not complaining, but I explain our actions, in particular, in the United States for compulsory execution," Vitrenko said, commenting the appeal to U.S. courts by Naftogaz on December 12.

"And the United States is not the last jurisdiction where Gazprom faces problems, until they pay us the full amount," the representative of the Ukrainian gas monopoly said.

He recalled that Gazprom had lost the litigation in the Court of Appeal in Sweden about the suspension of the enforcement of the arbitration award. Therefore, it has no legal basis not to pay Naftogaz under this award.

The press service of Naftogaz reported that they did not comment in more detail on the trials initiated in the United States at the request of lawyers.

