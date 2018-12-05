Ukrainian parliament speaker signs state budget for 2019

The Verkhovna Rada's chairman Andriy Parubiy has signed the law on the state budget for 2019.

"I have just signed the law 'On the State Budget for 2019.' We passed it in keeping with all the requirements—by December 1. This guarantees us macrofinancial support from our international partners," the speaker said in a tweet on Twitter on December 5.

Parubiy voiced the belief that the adopted document will be a budget "of development and growth."

"And, most of all, this is a budget to strengthen the defense and security of Ukraine," he said.

The document has been sent to be signed by the president of Ukraine.