Fozzy Group to attract UAH 1.94 bln through additional share issue

PJSC Fozzy Group (Vyshneve, Kyiv region), part of Fozzy Group trade and industrial group, intends to raise UAH 1.94 billion and increase its charter capital by 15 times, to UAH 32 million from UAH 2 million.

According to a company report in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the corresponding decision was made at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on October 31, 2018.

The company plans to place 30 million common registered shares, which exceeds 25% of its charter capital, with a nominal value of UAH 1 per share due to additional contributions.

The placement price is UAH 64.88 per share.

According to the company, the funds raised as a result of private share placement are to be invested in the corporate rights of wholesale and retail enterprises.

PJSC Fozzy Group was established in 2005. Its core business is the activities of holding companies.

Currently, the charter capital of PJSC Fozzy Group is UAH 2 million.