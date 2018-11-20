Economy

Ryanair plans to invest $1.5 bln in Ukraine by 2023, expanding fleet to 15 planes

Ireland's low-cost airline Ryanair plans to invest $1.5 billion in Ukraine in three or five years, expanding its fleet to 15 planes and passenger traffic to 5 million people, Ryanair Chief Commercial Officer David O'Brien said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The airline has hopes that the planes will be placed on the territory of Ukraine and that it will fly from Ukraine as from own base of operations, he said.

O'Brien also said that now the main problem related to the increase in the number of flights of the airline to Ukraine is the protective policy of the European Union (EU) from Germany, France, Italy and Belgium. He said that as soon as this obstacle is overcome, the airline will increase the number of flights from/to Ukraine.

He also said that Ryanair plans to increase the number of flight from Kyiv and boost passenger flow by summer 2019.

As reported, referring to the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine, Ryanair is studying a possibility of creating a servicing center at the Boryspil airport (Kyiv).

Ryanair offers flights from Kyiv to six cities in Poland, one destination in Germany, Spain, Lithuania, Slovakia, the UK and Sweden, as well as two destinations from Lviv to Germany and Poland, one to the U.K.

