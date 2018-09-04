Rada rejects European integration bill adapting legislation in field of intellectual property

The Verkhovna Rada has rejected the European integration bill, which adapts the Ukrainian legislation in the field of intellectual property to the EU legislation in terms of the rights to protect inventions and utility models.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said corresponding bill No. 7538 on amending certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the improvement of the legal protection of inventions and utility models was supported at first reading by 171 people's deputies at a plenary session on September 4 (with the quorum being 226 votes).

In addition, people's deputies did not support the proposal of Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy to send the bill to the committee for another first reading or return to the subject of legislative initiative for revision. Thus, the document is considered rejected.

The draft law provides for the implementation in the national legislation of provisions, directives and regulations of the EU in the field of legal protection of biotechnological inventions, medical products.

According to an explanatory note to the document, this draft law is implementing to the Association Agreement with the EU.