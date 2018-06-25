Economy

18:34 25.06.2018

U.S. SigmaBleyzer ready to invest $100 mln in production of fossil fuel in Ukraine - regulator

2 min read
U.S. SigmaBleyzer ready to invest $100 mln in production of fossil fuel in Ukraine - regulator

U.S. SigmaBleyzer investment company is ready to invest $100 million in production of fossil fuel in Ukraine under product sharing agreements (PSA), the State Service for Geology and Deposits of Ukraine has reported, referring to SigmaBleyzer President Michael Bleyzer.

"We have been studying the potential of Ukrainian minerals for a long time, especially in the sphere of oil and gas fields. The strategy of our company is development of sites where there has never been industrial production... We are interested in areas over 500 square kilometers on PSA conditions. We are ready to invest $100 million at the first stage," the press service of the authority said, citing Bleyzer after a meeting between the heads of SigmaBleyzer, Aspect Holding and Energy Transfer companies with Head of the State Service for Geology and Deposits of Ukraine Oleh Kyryliuk.

According to Kyryliuk, in the near future the government intends to announce a tender to sign the PSA.

As reported, the investment company SigmaBleyzer is studying the possibility of creating an investment fund in Ukraine focused on the energy sector, and in particular, on gas production.

SigmaBleyzer manages funds of the UGF family (UGF I, II and III), the first of which was established in 1996, and the Sigma Bleyzer Southeast European Fund IV (SBF IV) of EUR 250 million, closed in February 2007. In 2012, the volume of assets under management was estimated at $1 billion.

Tags: #investment #sigmableyzer
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine an important investment area for EBRD - first vice president

Poroshenko urges DP World to more actively invest in Ukraine

Ukraine must switch from loans to FDI - Poroshenko

U.Ventures investment fund invests $1.15 mln in three Ukrainian startups

EBRD president at meeting with Danyliuk notes importance of privatization in Ukraine

Investment in Ukrainian IT companies triple in 2017 - Aventures Capital

SigmaBleyzer could set up fund for investment in energy sector, gas production in Ukraine

Ukraine can be safest, most effective startup investment – Groysman

Investment required to have larger GDP growth than draft national budget 2018 announces

DTEK Energo sees 64% rise in capital investment

LATEST

Chornobyl NPP announces tender to select dismantler of unstable structure of Shelter facility for UAH 4.3 bln

Belarusian Paritetbank again files application to buy Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank

Ukrzaliznytsia builds 1,300 gondola cars at own plants, buys 450 in 2018 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Ukraine raises gas stocks in UGS by 45%

Ukrainian banks in May post UAH 2.09 bln in net profit

Ukraine's government to take steps in summer to hold regular subsoil use tenders – PM

Ukraine calls tenders to hire advisers on sale of OPZ, UMCC, ETM, Indar, President Hotel, Krasnolymanska coal mine

Uriadovy Kurier newspaper publishes new electricity market rules

Ukraine injects $15.5 bln into state-owned banks, could keep spending without improving governance - EBRD

First experience of work in nomination committee better than expected - IFC regional manager

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD