First experience of work in nomination committee better than expected - IFC regional manager

The creation of a high-quality supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia showed the efficiency of the updated committee for nominating heads of largest state-owned enterprises (SOE, the nomination committee) and the new process of nomination, as well as the ability of getting things done in attraction of professionals for governing SOE, Regional Manager of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova Jason Brett Pellmar has said.

"We got the result we expected: the composition of the [nomination] committee is really very good: our first experience with this smooth team was very good and successful, even better than we expected," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Pellmar recalled that until the middle of April this year there were 18 members in the nomination committee, and in improving the nomination procedure, their number was reduced to eight: four representatives of the state, four independent members with an advisory vote (along with Pellmar, they are a representative of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Francis Malige, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman and business ombudsman Algirdas Semeta).

The representative of IFC pointed out the role of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman in launching the updated nomination procedure. He highly characterized the committee members from the state: Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleksandr Saenko, acting Finance Minister Oksana Markarova and First Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister Maksym Nefyodov (the fourth member from the state may vary depending on the branch of the company whose leaders are nominated).

"There was no disagreement between the members [of the nomination committee]. The hardest part was to make the final choice, because we had a lot of good candidates - more than necessary," Pellmar said.

Commenting on the fact that among the nominated independent members of the Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board there were only foreigners, although among 60 candidates the majority was Ukrainians, he said that in this particular case the most powerful candidates were foreigners.

"This is probably due to the specifics of Ukrzaliznytsia: what specialists the supervisory board needs most – they should have experience working in companies such as Deutsche Bahn in Germany or OMV in Austria, they should deal with human resources issues and operational issues," Pellmar said.