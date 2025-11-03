Work to continue on options for financial assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027 – EC press secretary

The EU has confirmed its commitment to provide financial assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027, discussions are ongoing on how this will be done, the "reparation loan" has not been removed from the agenda, said official representative of the European Commission (EC) Paula Pinho.

The press secretary said on Monday at a briefing in Brussels that the European Council had asked them to present options and that they were working on this. She added that the main focus was on the "reparation loan," noting that nothing had changed in the European Council’s position in this regard.

Pinho stated that they strove to meet Ukraine’s financial needs, which had been confirmed in the conclusions of the European Council. She explained that the methods and settings for this were still under discussion, but that the Council’s commitment to meeting Ukraine’s financial needs for 2026-2027 had been reaffirmed.

She recalled that the European Council would return to this issue in December.

The European Council, at its meeting on 23 October, called on the European Commission to present as soon as possible options for financial support based on an assessment of Ukraine's financial needs and, together with the Council of the EU, to continue work so that the European Council can return to this issue at its next meeting.