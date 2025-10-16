Ukrnafta explores 1,330 sq km of areas in three years using 3D seismic exploration

In three years, JSC Ukrnafta explored 1,330 square kilometers using 3D seismic exploration to expand the resource base and improve the accuracy of geological modeling.

"One of the main strategic objectives is to increase hydrocarbon reserves," the company said in a statement.

To this end, Ukrnafta is investing in modern geophysical survey that allows identifying new promising layers and planning drilling more effectively.

According to acting chairman of the board of Ukrnafta Yuriy Tkachuk, in 2025 the total area of ​​3D seismic exploration will be approximately 750 square kilometers.

"Two fields have already completed the field phase, and another is in progress. Exploration of three new fields is planned by the end of the year. This consistent work ensures the long-term stability of production," he noted.

The company emphasized that Ukrnafta was the first in Ukraine to use wireless 3D seismic exploration technology in mountainous areas. This approach enables work in challenging geological conditions, minimizes environmental impact, shortens the duration of fieldwork, and improves the accuracy of geophysical data. The results form the basis of digital geological and hydrodynamic models that predict production dynamics and facilitate informed technical decision-making.

The company plans to continue 3D seismic exploration in the most promising fields in 2026.

Ukrnafta is the largest oil producing company in Ukraine, the operator of a national network of gas stations. In March 2024, it entered the management of Glusco’s assets and currently operates a total of 663 gas stations. It holds 92 licenses for the industrial development of deposits. It has 1,832 oil and 154 gas production wells on its balance sheet.