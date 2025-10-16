Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:21 16.10.2025

Ukrnafta explores 1,330 sq km of areas in three years using 3D seismic exploration

2 min read
Ukrnafta explores 1,330 sq km of areas in three years using 3D seismic exploration

In three years, JSC Ukrnafta explored 1,330 square kilometers using 3D seismic exploration to expand the resource base and improve the accuracy of geological modeling.

"One of the main strategic objectives is to increase hydrocarbon reserves," the company said in a statement.

To this end, Ukrnafta is investing in modern geophysical survey that allows identifying new promising layers and planning drilling more effectively.

According to acting chairman of the board of Ukrnafta Yuriy Tkachuk, in 2025 the total area of ​​3D seismic exploration will be approximately 750 square kilometers.

"Two fields have already completed the field phase, and another is in progress. Exploration of three new fields is planned by the end of the year. This consistent work ensures the long-term stability of production," he noted.

The company emphasized that Ukrnafta was the first in Ukraine to use wireless 3D seismic exploration technology in mountainous areas. This approach enables work in challenging geological conditions, minimizes environmental impact, shortens the duration of fieldwork, and improves the accuracy of geophysical data. The results form the basis of digital geological and hydrodynamic models that predict production dynamics and facilitate informed technical decision-making.

The company plans to continue 3D seismic exploration in the most promising fields in 2026.

Ukrnafta is the largest oil producing company in Ukraine, the operator of a national network of gas stations. In March 2024, it entered the management of Glusco’s assets and currently operates a total of 663 gas stations. It holds 92 licenses for the industrial development of deposits. It has 1,832 oil and 154 gas production wells on its balance sheet.

Tags: #ukrnafta

MORE ABOUT

12:52 03.10.2025
All Ukrnafta filling stations operational during power outages, 360 serve as points of invincibility

All Ukrnafta filling stations operational during power outages, 360 serve as points of invincibility

15:47 23.09.2025
Ukrnafta developing over 400 MW of generation projects, raises EUR 400 mln in external financing – executive

Ukrnafta developing over 400 MW of generation projects, raises EUR 400 mln in external financing – executive

14:29 18.09.2025
Ukrnafta rebrands eight former Shell gas stations in Kyiv region

Ukrnafta rebrands eight former Shell gas stations in Kyiv region

20:20 10.09.2025
Ukrnafta is first in Ukraine's oil and gas industry to obtain ISO 29001 certificate

Ukrnafta is first in Ukraine's oil and gas industry to obtain ISO 29001 certificate

15:11 08.09.2025
Ukrnafta, TOKA open first joint charging station for electric vehicles in Khmelnytsky

Ukrnafta, TOKA open first joint charging station for electric vehicles in Khmelnytsky

11:05 04.09.2025
Ukrnafta continues implementing API standards to improve equipment interchangeability, process efficiency

Ukrnafta continues implementing API standards to improve equipment interchangeability, process efficiency

13:45 01.09.2025
Ukrainian oil extraction company Ukrnafta boosts non-fuel sales by 75% in H1 2025

Ukrainian oil extraction company Ukrnafta boosts non-fuel sales by 75% in H1 2025

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's unmet external financing needs for 2026-2027 is about $60 bln – Finance Minister

Inflation in Sept amounted to 0.3%, decreasing to 11.9% year-on-year - Statistics Service

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

LATEST

CEO of Philip Morris Ukraine: Vaping liquid sales ban drives growth in shadow market, resulting in UAH 5 bln in tax losses

FRACTAL implements consolidated treasury with IT-Enterprise, achieves annual savings of UAH 1.7 mln

Ukraine's unmet external financing needs for 2026-2027 is about $60 bln – Finance Minister

Naftogaz supervisory board member Boyko does not deny reports of 60% drop in daily gas output after Russian attack

Rada committee backs return of 50% bank profit tax in 2026

Ukraine, EU decide to cut tariffs, raise export quotas for agricultural products

Number of insurers, banks in Ukraine unchanged in Sept

Oschadbank finances 100 MW of electricity generation for MSMEs

NBU changes rules of reserving to stimulate long-term financing

NBU allows banks to use forecast data when assessing borrowers from frontline regions

AD
AD