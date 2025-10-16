Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:41 16.10.2025

Ukraine's unmet external financing needs for 2026-2027 is about $60 bln – Finance Minister

3 min read
Ukraine's unmet external financing needs for 2026-2027 is about $60 bln – Finance Minister

The pressure on Ukraine’s public finances remains acute due to the continuation of active hostilities, with the unmet need for external financing for 2026-2027 reaching about $60 billion, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said during the eighth meeting of the Ministerial Roundtable on Support for Ukraine, which took place on October 15 in Washington.

"To ensure the sustainability of public finances in 2026-2027, it is necessary to mobilize additional resources, in particular, through the use of frozen Russian assets. We are already working with partners to make this possible," he was quoted as saying in a press release from the ministry on Thursday.

Marchenko stressed the importance of launching new cooperation programs and a mechanism for using Russian assets now to balance the 2026 budget and beyond.

According to the release, the Ministry of Finance team is working with the governments of partner countries to agree on all the details and launch the Reparations Loan mechanism, which involves using frozen assets to attract funds for Ukraine’s priority needs. Marchenko stressed that it is necessary to reach a political agreement on the use of these assets in the near future.

Active work is also underway with the IMF to develop a new cooperation program that will best reflect Ukraine’s current and medium-term priorities. It will include measures aimed at supporting stability, financing critical expenditures, and restoring public debt sustainability.

Marchenko thanked the partners for their financial support, which has exceeded $152 billion since February 2022, and in 2025 already reaches $36.9 billion.

In addition to the needs of financing the state budget of Ukraine for 2026-2027, the participants of the "round table" also discussed support for the energy sector, which continues to be hit by constant Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

The event was co-chaired by the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group, and the International Monetary Fund.

As reported, Marchenko previously estimated the Ukrainian budget’s external financing needs in 2026 at $45.5 billion, and the total amount of external financing required for the period of the new four-year program with the IMF is from $150 to $170 billion. The current four-year EFF program with the IMF of $15.6 billion, which was approved in March 2023, initially provided for a total amount of external financing for Ukraine with the participation of international partners of $115 billion in the base case and $140 billion in the negative case, but as the war dragged on, these figures were increased to $153 billion and $165 billion, respectively.

Tags: #external_financing

MORE ABOUT

17:34 24.07.2025
Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

HOT NEWS

Inflation in Sept amounted to 0.3%, decreasing to 11.9% year-on-year - Statistics Service

Ukraine plans to increase gas imports by about 30% due to Russian attacks – energy minister

Govt to maintain fixed price for natural gas for household consumers – Zelenskyy

NBU head views intl financial support for Ukraine as payment for export of security services

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2%

LATEST

Naftogaz supervisory board member Boyko does not deny reports of 60% drop in daily gas output after Russian attack

Rada committee backs return of 50% bank profit tax in 2026

Ukraine, EU decide to cut tariffs, raise export quotas for agricultural products

Number of insurers, banks in Ukraine unchanged in Sept

Oschadbank finances 100 MW of electricity generation for MSMEs

NBU changes rules of reserving to stimulate long-term financing

NBU allows banks to use forecast data when assessing borrowers from frontline regions

Kernel plans to build largest 250 MW solar power plant in Western Ukraine

Liberty Finance reports continued operation of currency exchange services, readiness to cooperate with central bank

Ukraine increases petroleum imports by 3% in 9M

AD
AD