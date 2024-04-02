Facts

21:19 02.04.2024

USAID announces launch of grant program for agricultural processing enterprises to develop exports

USAID announces launch of grant program for agricultural processing enterprises to develop exports

The USAID Agriculture and Rural Development Support Program announced the launch of a program to co-finance 20 Ukrainian agricultural processing enterprises that intend to restore and develop export potential, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

According to the message, non-state (private) enterprises/companies that have export-oriented development strategies and are regular exporters can take part in the competition.

Enterprises can receive co-financing to increase the volume of purchases and processing of raw materials, in particular, by attracting micro, small and medium-sized agricultural producers for long-term partnerships. Grant program applicants will also be able to introduce new grain processing technologies to increase productivity by at least 25%.

It is expected that with grant funds, enterprises will be able to develop a long-term export strategy and increase sale volumes by 20% through five new export channels and markets for finished processed products and increase sale volumes in foreign markets.

The USAID AGRO program will focus on restoring and strengthening processing capacities for production of value-added products for export of such commodity items as corn for feed and food products; wheat for food, industrial and feed purposes; rye for industrial and feed purposes; industrial sunflower seeds; high oleic sunflower seeds; soybeans for industrial and feed purposes; varietal and regular cycle seeds.

The donor organization drew the attention of applicants that participation in projects aimed at storing grains, oilseeds and legumes, including receiving, cleaning, drying, storing, and loading grain to railways and vehicles, is not expected.

The application deadline is May 31, 2024.

