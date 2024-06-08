Vilnius to allocate 300 thousand euros for the reconstruction of the Dnipro National Theater named after Taras Shevchenko

Vilnius will allocate 300 thousand euros for the reconstruction of Dnipro National Theater named after Taras Shevchenko, at the end of which the theater will become a modern inclusive art space with opportunities for exhibitions, concerts, master classes, said the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

"300 thousand euros for the Dnipro national theater named after Taras Shevchenko. Such an amount will allocate Vilnius for reconstruction. Funds from the Fund of assistance to Ukraine,” he wrote in his Telegram channel on Friday.

Lysak said that the money will be used to restore the large machine hall, which is currently not in operation. "However, it is planned to be turned into a real artistic hub. For exhibitions, concerts, master classes. There will also create a reliable and comfortable shelter for citizens,” Lysak added.

According to him, the reconstruction provides for the dismantling of everything outdated. "For barrier-free space - the arrangement of an additional entrance. Also - the stage. Major repairs, installation of ventilation."

"Thank you to international partners for supporting the region. To Valdas Bencunskas, the mayor of the capital of Lithuania, for such a decision. And to the Ministry of Culture for promoting this important initiative,” Lysak summarized.

Source: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA/13544