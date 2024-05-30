Diplomacy

21:22 30.05.2024

New Ambassador of India to Ukraine appointed

New Ambassador of India to Ukraine appointed

Shri Ravi Shankar has been appointed as the new Ambassador of India to Ukraine on May 30, 2024. This is reported by the website of the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

Shri Ravi Shankar, who is currently working as an additional secretary in the Ministry, has previously held positions in the Indian government. He is expected to take up his duties in the near future.

India recognized Ukraine's independence on December 26, 1991. On January 17, 1992, diplomatic relations between Ukraine and India were established.

Source: mea.gov.in

