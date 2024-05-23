Diplomacy

12:14 23.05.2024

76th anniversary of independence of State of Israel was solemnly celebrated in Kyiv

2 min read
76th anniversary of independence of State of Israel was solemnly celebrated in Kyiv

On May 20, 2024, the Embassy of the State of Israel in Ukraine held a diplomatic reception in Kyiv on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the proclamation of the independence of the State of Israel.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to Ukraine Michael Brodsky welcomed distinguished guests to the event, including representatives of diplomatic missions of foreign states accredited in Ukraine, Ukrainian politicians and statesmen, representatives of law enforcement agencies, businessmen, representatives of the Israeli community, and cultural figures.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of Israel and Ukraine by the men's quintet of the Verevka Choir.

Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ukraine Michael Brodsky delivered a speech in Ukrainian, in which he emphasized that this year the Israeli people are celebrating their main national holiday in the midst of war.

"It is difficult for us to rejoice this year. One and a half thousand Israelis were brutally murdered on October 7, and more than 130 of our fellow citizens are still in the hands of terrorists. 

This year we are especially acutely aware of the high price we have to pay for our independence. We are paying for it with the blood of our children and our loved ones," said the Ambassador.

In his speech, the Ambassador also emphasized that in difficult times of trial, both nations demonstrate understanding and amazing support for each other.

"There are few countries in the world that understand each other better than Israel and Ukraine. On February 24, 2022, from the first day of Russian aggression, the people of Israel supported Ukraine. On October 7, the people of Ukraine unequivocally supported Israel. We feel this support and highly appreciate it. I am confident that in spite of everything, we will cope with our problems. That despite wars and terror, our countries will remain free and independent," - the Ambassador added.

On behalf of the Ukrainian government, Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, expressed congratulations on the occasion.

During the reception, a photo exhibition "Design Duty" was held, featuring designers from Israel and around the world.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/UkrDiplomatic/

Tags: #israel #ambassador

